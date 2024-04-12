BRS flays Congress’ volte face on poll promises

April 12, 2024 11:25 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T. Harish Rao has alleged that the Congress party is proving to be the B-Team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) though Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy repeatedly called BRS as the B-Team of the BJP during the Assembly elections and his comments of ‘bade bhai’ to address Prime Minister Narendra Modi proving it amply.

Speaking at a party meeting held in Siddipet on Friday, he accused the Congress and BJP of conspiring together to decimate the BRS in Telangana. While the BJP did not do anything for Telangana during the last 10 years and had snatched the 460 megawatt Lower Sileru hydel project located in Telangana to merge it with Andhra Pradesh, the Congress government had shifted a veterinary college sanctioned in Siddipet to Kodangal and also stopped release of ₹150 crore funds sanctioned for Siddipet constituency.

The Congress party had made tall claims about six guarantees till it came to power but it was looking for excuses such as Lok Sabha elections for not implementing them. On the other hand, the BJP had won the Dubbak bye-election in 2020 by making false promises of giving a pair of work bullocks to every farmer, unemployment allowance and rail link to the constituency.

Mr. Harish Rao asked social media warriors of the BRS to rebut the false propaganda of the opponent political parties effectively and appealed to minorities that it was only the BRS that was capable of defeating the BJP and protecting their interests. He stated that defeat of Congress in the Lok Sabha elections was necessary for all its promises to be fulfilled.

At another party meeting at Penuballi in Khammam district in support of party candidate for Khammam LS seat Nama Nageswara Rao, Rajya Sabha member of the party Vaddiraju Ravichandra said people were repenting on defeating the BRS in the Assembly elections, particularly after the volte face of the Congress government in keeping its promises.