BRS, Congress govts will be short-lived if elected to power: Bandi

November 09, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

There are likely to be repeat elections in Telangana in case BRS or the Congress party are elected to power in the Assembly elections, due to the infighting within their respective parties, observed BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.

“If the Congress party comes to power, there will be lot of internal fights for the Chief Minister’s post and any government formed will be short-lived. If the BRS is elected again and when K.T. Rama Rao is made the Chief Minister, the party is going to split into half bringing down the government,” he predicted, while addressing a campaign rally in Narayanpet.

Under these circumstances, it is important for the people to elect the BJP for providing stable governance, he maintained. The BJP leader recalled his ‘padayatra’ days through this area and said everywhere he came across youth disheartened over lack of employment opportunities, migration of labour to Mumbai, Surat and lack of water.

“I had decided right then that our party should fill up the vacancies, establish new industries and provide irrigation water for upto one lakh acres by taking up repairs to the nearby Jayamma lake. But, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been proclaiming that this region is thriving with greenery and water while migrations have stopped,” he said.

The Jayamma lake needs just ₹14 crore for improvements and despite repeated demands from the people it has been ignored. “KCR regime, which has never been concerned about the people’s issues, is on its last leg. As soon as our government is formed we will provide the necessary funds. The area is mineral rich and by permitting mining, lot of employment opportunities can be generated and an apparel park will also be established,” added the Karimnagar MP.

Here in the State office, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman claimed that the political battle has become one-sided with the party declaring that a person from Backward Classes will become the Chief Minister and all the communities concerned are coming together. It was necessary for a BC to become a Chief Minister for the sake of social justice and about 35 Bcs have been given tickets out of the 100 constituencies, he said and criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and KCR for ignoring the interests of the weaker sections, at a press conference.