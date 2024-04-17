GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS candidates to get B-Forms, party fund tomorrow

April 17, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K. Chandrasekhar Rao will hand over the B-Forms to all the 17 party candidates for Lok Sabha elections at the party headquarters here on Thursday (April 18). The candidates will also be given cheques for ₹95 lakh each as the party fund for election expenditure.

Later, the party chief will hold an extensive review meeting on the election campaign strategy with the candidates and other leaders. Along with the candidates, all legislators and members of Parliament from the party, district presidents, zilla parishad chairpersons, State executive members and other senior and key leaders will participate in the meeting.

The meeting is expected to discuss how the Congress government had failed to keep even the promises that were possible to be implemented immediately after coming to the power and some within four months after taking over the reigns and how it could be used as the poll plank by educating people how they were deceived by the ruling party.

As the party chief has already decided to take up a bus yatra to explain people how the Congress government had brought drought conditions, though there were all possibilities to provide water for irrigation to prevent withering of standing crops. The April 18 meeting will also discuss and decide the route map of KCR’s bus yatra.

