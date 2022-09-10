Brinda Karat accuses BJP-RSS of trying to spread ‘communal poison’ in Telangana

‘The attempts by the divisive forces to gain their foothold in Telangana should be thwarted unitedly’

Alleging that the BJP-RSS combine was spreading ‘communal poison’ in Telangana for political gains, CPI (M) politburo member Brinda Karat said that building a united struggle against the ‘divisive forces’ would act as an effective antidote for it.

“Zahar ka jawab hai … ektha aur sangarsh,” she said adding that unity and cohesive struggle will keep the divisive forces at bay from Telangana.

She was speaking at a public meeting organised by the CPI (M) district committee, as part of the week-long celebrations to mark the Telangana Peasants’ Armed Struggle (1946-51), in Hanamkonda on Saturday evening.

Ms. Karat alleged that the pro-corporate policies of the BJP regime at the Centre allowed corporate loot and aggravated poverty, worsening inequality in income.

The BJP dispensation at the Centre earned notoriety for divisive politics and repressive measures to muzzle dissenting voices, she charged.

“The attempts by the divisive forces to gain their foothold in Telangana should be thwarted unitedly,” she said, stressing on the need for building a mass movement to fight for the rights of tribals, Dalits and landless poor people by drawing inspiration from the historic Telangana Rythanga Poratam.

CPI (M) State secretariat member P. Sudarshan Rao and others spoke.