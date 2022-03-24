Breathtaking display by Sarang

The highlight of the first day of Wings India-2022 was the aerobatics display put up by three pilots of the Indian Air Force. The display by IAF’s Sarang team had its moment when the two choppers flew trailing white plume to create a heart-shaped formation.

The aerobatic manoeuvres by three Dhruv helicopters at noontime with the sun shining overhead had people craning their necks to search the sky and hear the familiar thumping sound created by the blades of helicopters.

“The choppers flying just one propeller distance from each other shows the kind of experience and expertise the pilots have,” said the IAF commentator, as visitors, including businessmen and aviation veterans, scanned the skies for the unfolding drama.

Beginning with a sortie coming from left of the Begumpet Airport trailing white plume, the helicopter pilots showed their control by making the machines do one impossible feat after another. For visitors who paid ₹2,000 to buy a pass for the event, it was worth their while.