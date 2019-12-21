‘Breakdown of joint family causing problems in society’

The disintegration of joint families and subsequent advent of nuclear family system has contributed to various problems in society, noted District Sessions Judge Anupama Chakravarthy.

She was speaking at the legal awareness camp on NALSA scheme organised by the district legal services authority at the SRR Government Degree and PG College here on Saturday. She opined that neglect of parents by children is also leading to several incidents of crime. The judge also said that economic empowerment of women has been on the upswing in the recent past and that they can achieve all their goals if they act responsibly.

Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, who was also present on the occasion, said the police are taking several measures for the safety and security of women in the district. Urging them to dial 100 for any assistance, he said one should not hesitate to approach police if they encounter any kind of harassment.

On the occasion, the district judge downloaded the HawkEye app and urged women to do so. Collector K Shashanka, Municipal Commissioner G. Venugopal Reddy, Additional DCP (administration) Chandramohan, first-class judge Srinivas Reddy, legal services authority secretary Sujay, Bar Association president Rajkumar, DMHO Ram Manohar Rao and District Welfare Officer Sharada were also present.