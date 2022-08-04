B.Pharm dropout who fleeced 43,000 patients arrested

He had forged documents to set up a hospital-cum-pathology lab

A man, who fleeced nearly around 43,000 patients with impunity over the past four years, was arrested by the Warangal Police Commissionerate task force here on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Mujtaba Ahmed of Chintal in Warangal city was arrested along with his accomplice Santosh Kumar, a lab technician, for running a hospital in the heart of the city without requisite qualifications, police said.

According to police, Mujtaba, a B.Pharm dropout, set up a “hospital” at Chintal by posing as a qualified doctor in 2018. He had been allegedly operating the hospital-cum-pathology lab with a forged certificate in connivance with his accomplice since then.

The duo allegedly duped thousands of gullible patients mainly from rural areas by fleecing them on the pretext of diagnostic tests and treatment over the past four years. The accused collected huge sums as “commission” from another hospital for referring “chronic cases” on the pretext of better treatment, sources added.

The duo were shifted to Mills Colony police station in the city.

Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi appreciated the task force personnel for their swift action in arresting the fake doctor and his accomplice under the supervision of in-charge Additional DCP Vaibhav Gaikwad.