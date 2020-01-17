Telangana

Boy dies after food poisoning

Kin reported to be stable at hospital

A minor boy died while his sister and grandmother are reported to have recovered after they consumed food at home which had turned bad. Ellavva of Hanuman Nagar in the district headquarters and her grandchildren were hospitalised after they ate some food prepared at home and took medicine from a local medical practitioner. Later, they were shifted to hospital. While Ravi died while being shifted to a hospital on Thursday evening, Ellavva and her granddaughter are being treated at the hospital and their health was reported to be stable.

