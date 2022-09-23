Telangana

Bot War from October 28

A Robotic Expo and an Arena Invasion Leagues Bot War are scheduled to be held by the V Dream Business Technologies from October 28 to 30, at the Hitex Exhibition Centre, Madhapur, to be participated by engineering college students.

The league will involve teams of students from engineering colleges, operating self constructed, remote controlled robots in an arena made of steel and bullet proof glass.

The arena will be approximately 40’X40’ in area, to host the leagues for three days for 100 teams of seven members each. There will be cash prizes for the winning robots.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 23, 2022 11:35:04 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/bot-war-from-october-28/article65927922.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY