Bot War from October 28

A Robotic Expo and an Arena Invasion Leagues Bot War are scheduled to be held by the V Dream Business Technologies from October 28 to 30, at the Hitex Exhibition Centre, Madhapur, to be participated by engineering college students.

The league will involve teams of students from engineering colleges, operating self constructed, remote controlled robots in an arena made of steel and bullet proof glass.

The arena will be approximately 40’X40’ in area, to host the leagues for three days for 100 teams of seven members each. There will be cash prizes for the winning robots.