Boost to ‘growth in dispersion’ IT policy: KTR

‘Govt. creating residential and security infrastructure to accommodate IT employees’

Minister for Information Technology K.T. Rama Rao said that the TRS government was committed in making sincere efforts in encouraging expansion of IT sector in eastern, northern and southern parts of Hyderabad, as part of its ‘growth in dispersion’ or the GRID policy.

“Since the formation of the separate State, we wanted to ensure that IT corridors are not limited to certain pockets of Hyderabad. We have been pursuing the policy aggressively,” he said, and added that the government was also creating residential and security infrastructure to accommodate IT employees in the direction.

Mr. Rama Rao was speaking at an event organised by Genpact at Uppal on Sunday. Along with Minister for Labour Ch. Malla Reddy, Genpact’s infrastructure and logistics leader Vidya Srinivasan, he participated in the ground breaking ceremony of ‘Genext Square’ – a joint collaboration of Genpact and Ramky Estates to develop two million square feet of commercial office space.

He said eastern Hyderabad, such as parts of Uppal, were being developed with infrastructural measures to enhance the standard of living. Village art and craft attraction such as Shilparamam, Metro rail connectivity, a skywalk being constructed between Uppal and Narapally, among other projects, he said would make the eastern part on par with the IT-rich western part.

Uppal also houses an international cricket stadium, and with agreements already made with some five private developers IT parks would be constructed, he said. A security council, on the lines of Society for Cyberabad Security Council in west Hyderabad, would also be formed by Rachakonda police to promote safety and security in the corridor.

Expressing confidence, Ms. Srinivasan said that the eastern IT corridor growth would be a catalyst to further the country’s position as global technology and digital hub. Genpact has also recently set up a technology centre in Warangal.

Industries and commerce prinicipal secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Uppal legislator Bethi Subhash Reddy, Ramky Estates managing director Nanda Kishore, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat and others participated in the event.