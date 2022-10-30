Booklet on systematic improvements compiled by BDL, Vigilance dept. released

The Hindu Bureau October 30, 2022 05:54 IST

The booklet has been compiled under the guidance of BDL Chief Vigilance Officer Upender Vennam

As a part of preventive vigilance at BDL, a booklet comprising a compilation of systematic improvements suggested by the Vigilance department of BDL and action taken by BDL management was released on Friday. The suggestions for systemic improvement compiled in the book range from wide functional areas such as procurement, civil works, recruitment & promotion, policies related to Human Resources, Finance and Security. The booklet, which has been compiled under the guidance of BDL Chief Vigilance Officer Upender Vennam, was released by BDL CMD Commodore Siddharth Mishra (retired) at a function organised at the Kanchanbagh Unit on the eve of Vigilance Awareness Week-2022 to be observed from October 31 to November 6 at all its units and offices. The function was attended by director (Production) P. Radhakrishna, Unit Head-Kanchanbagh Unit V.Latha and other senior executives.



