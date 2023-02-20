Body of Taraka Ratna consigned to flames 

February 20, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, 40, who breathed his last on Saturday after a 23-day battle at a Bengaluru hospital, was consigned to flames at the Jubilee Hills Mahaprasthanam here amid presence of family, friends and party leaders on Monday.

At around 10 a.m., mortal remains of Mr. Taraka Ratna were shifted from his residence to the Film Chamber for visitors to pay their last respects. People from various circles and fans of Nandamuri family were present in large number to catch a final glimpse.

The visitors were witness to several emotional scenes as immediate family members remained inconsolable. His wife Alekhya Reddy along with the children remained seated next to the body.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, his uncle and Hindupur legislator in Andhra Pradesh, was visibly at the forefront of all the arrangements, and stood by the family.

Another leader, along with former A.P. Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu, was YSRCP’s Member of Parliament V. Vijaysai Reddy who was prominently with the family and during the final rites.

Mr. Taraka Ratna’s cousins Jr. NTR, Kalyan Ram, his aunt and former Union Minister D. Purandeswari, personalities from the Tollywood fraternity, were present for the final farewell.

From the Telangana government, ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Talasani Srinivas Yadav were present to express their condolences to the family.

The last journey began at around 3 p.m., from Film Chamber to Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam, where family members participated in the final rites.

Mr. Balakrishna was seen along with Mr. Taraka Ratna’s father Nandamuri Mohana Krishan, who performed the last rites.