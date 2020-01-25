Blackmailing, misuse of power help TRS landslide win, says Congress

The Congress party has termed the landslide victory of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the elections to urban local bodies (ULBs) as a result of “blackmailing tactics” adopted by the ruling party and also misuse of the official machinery.

“It’s not the reflection of welfare and development schemes being implemented by the State government or the functioning and popularity of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister for Municipal Administration, IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao. But, the TRS rank and file have snatched votes from the electorate by using all sorts of power, pressure and influence,” working president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee A. Revanth Reddy said here on Saturday.

In his reaction to the results, Mr. Reddy said the Congress party had seen many elections during the last 72 years and experienced many ups and downs in the electoral battles. “The party would never take the victory to its head or feel completely let down with the loss. It takes everything in its stride and marches forward in its mission to serve the people,” Mr. Reddy said adding that they contested the election everywhere possible “to save democracy”.

Pressure to perform

Mr. Reddy, who is also the Malkajgiri MP, said Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s major weapon in the ULBs’ election was “blackmailing of ministers” with a threat to dislodge their berths in the Cabinet if they failed to deliver in the municipal elections. “KCR did not believe in the people but relied mostly on the power of money, liquor, police and election officials as the investment to win the municipal elections,” the TPCC leader remarked.

He accused the election officials of violating the rules brazenly stating that they did not act against several ministers in spite of their violation of election code and lodging of complaints by the Congress with proof. The election officials owe an answer to people on such “inaction and bias” in favour of the ruling party, Mr. Reddy stated.

Mr. Revanth Reddy also took a dig at the media alleging that it was singing TRS tunes even before the commencement of counting of votes on Saturday. Stating that the result of Boduppal Municipal Council was an example, he said the electronic media was seen running scrolling on TRS win even before the results were declared.