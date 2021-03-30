Blackbuck haven beckons nature, wildlife enthusiasts

‘Plan to make it a tourism centre given the rarity of sighting’

It is summer time and all roads for the wildlife and nature-loving enthusiasts lead to the sleepy township of Nandipet village in Nizamabad as the herds of graceful blackbucks make their appearance again in the backwaters of Sriramsagar Project.

And, not surprisingly, Sunil S. Hiremath, Nizamabad District Forest Officer, is keen to barricade the entire locale with a single entry and exit point to avoid any sort of disturbance to the blackbucks due to vehicular movement.

“We will involve the local villagers to ensure that the place remains clean devoid of any waste being dumped and we have definite plans of making it a big tourism centre given the rarity of the sighting of blackbucks in Telangana,” he said.

Ironically, this place is out of bounds for wildlife lovers throughout the year except during summer when there are vast stretches of dry bed available for this species to showcase their skills — in racing away from even the slightest human movement.

“Yes, this place has become a major attraction for all and I only hope the serenity and calmness are not disturbed,” says 50-year-old K. Santhosh Kumar, chairman of Navya Bharati Global School, who first found the place as a chance discovery.

A visit to the place will also serve as a gentle reminder of how these blackbucks are also waging a daily battle from a herd of stray dogs which chase them for food. And, that itself provides a battle of survival of a different kind.

Santhosh takes pride in creating awareness for bird-watchers about the presence of many species like crested hawk-eagle, yellow-footed green pigeon, Indian pitta, paradise flycatcher, painted sandgrouse, chestnut-bellied sandgrouse and crested serpent eagle at Adivimamidipalli on the outskirts of Nizamabad.

The photographer reminds wildlife enthusiasts that it is imperative to enjoy nature and never forget ethics in the eagerness to take photos. “If we protect nature, it will protect us. Photos should speak rather than words,” he signed off.