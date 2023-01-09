BJP wants cases filed against CM for ‘diversion’ of PR funds

January 09, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday called for filing non-bailable cases against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Minister and the officials concerned for “diverting” the funds released for Panchayat Raj (PR) development by the Centre into sarpanches’ bank accounts surreptitiously.

Addressing a preparatory meeting with the Hyderabad and Rangareddy party leaders for making Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to the twin cities later this month to launch or lay foundation stone for many development works, a success, the party chief launched a diatribe against the BRS government and reiterated his challenge for a public debate on the funds allotted by the Centre but “diverted” by the state government.

“The funds allotted for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) too have been diverted as also those released for development of Hyderabad and other cities across Telangana. Is the state government ready for a debate on this?,” he questioned.

Flanked by Rajya Sabha member and national OBC Morcha president K. Laxman and other leaders, the Karimnagar MP accused the government of not even releasing matching grants for funds released by the Centre. “The Modi Government is ready to give more but this government is not cooperating and this message has to be taken to the people. When it is unable to pay salaries on time despite increased revenues and involved in several scams, what kind of development will KCR do for TS,” he asked.

The BRS leaders sensing the strong sense of resentment against the regime has been resorting to false propaganda against the Modi Government to cover up its own failures. “Elections can happen anytime in the next eight months, we should ready for the same and protect our vote bank in the majority community. In fact, we should covert the citizens of Hyderabad into our voters,” he added.