‘BJP trying to create distance between public and Congress’

Jayaprakash Reddy holds dharna at Sangareddy

Congress leader and MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy has alleged that BJP at the Centre has been trying to create a distance between the public and the party.

Protesting against Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases against All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy held ‘Satyagraha Deeksha’ at the Sangareddy district headquarters on Tuesday. A large number of party activists participated in the programme.

“BJP would commit political murders. Our leaders are not criminals. ED cases are reopened against Congress leadership unable to face them politically. Even Rahul Gandhi and others were arrested for protesting. National Herald was the paper that has supported freedom struggle. Congress workers stand as army with party leadership,” said Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy.