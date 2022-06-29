Telangana

BJP State unit penalised for banners, cut-outs

GHMC’s Enforcement wing has imposed penalties reportedly amounting to nearly ₹4 lakh on the BJP State unit for installing hoardings, cut-outs and flexi banners, across the city ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Responding to complaints on social media, the Central Enforcement Cell has issued challans ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹55,000 for various instances of violations. Majority of the challans were issued in the name of the General Secretary, BJP, though a negligible few were issued in the name of individuals in whose name the flexis were tied.


