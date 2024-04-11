BJP smells a rat in prime land allotted to Hetero Drugs again

April 11, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP legislative party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy levelled serious allegations against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy accusing him of handing over 15 acres of prime land in the capital region to the Hetero Group and its chairman BRS MP B. Parthasarathi Reddy once again, at a low price after cancelling the allocation made by the previous BRS government on charges of wrong-doing.

Addressing a press conference at the State BJP office on Thursday, he alleged that while the BRS Government sought to hand over the land at ₹2 lakh per acre for a lease period of 30 years when the market value was around ₹1,500-₹2,000 crore, the present government has issued orders to give the same land for ₹15 lakh an acre for the same period raising serious questions about its commitment to protect public land.

“Mr. Revanth Reddy is giving flimsy excuses like employment opportunities to hand over the land for a song to the same businessperson and his group, when the government is in a position to earn ₹1,500 crore at ₹50.5 crore an acre for a period of 15 years. Not even 10% annual hike as mandated has been made applicable. What does this tell us about this government?” he questioned.

The BJP leader charged that the Chief Minister was involved in making ‘settlements’ in controversial orders issued by the previous regime and the funds thus garnered were being illegally moved to Delhi for the Congress. Up to ₹300 crore in Hetero Drugs land deal has changed hands, he alleged.

Mr. Reddy further stated that there was a lot of hope about the scams of the BRS government being unearthed and investigations taken to the logical end by the Congress government after it came to power but it has been dragging its feet to make ‘re-settlements’.

“It is also the reason why the probe launched into the Dharani portal, Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme and others were not in the public domain. We will expose each of these re-settlements. The government is already scared and halting access to Ministers’ chambers in the Secretariat,” he added.