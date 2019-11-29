BJP seeks disciplinary action against Sunil Sharma

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sought disciplinary action against Principal Secretary, Roads and Buildings and incharge Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Sunil Sharma for making false allegations that political parties were trying to topple the government using the RTC strike.

A delegation of the BJP led by its president K. Laxman met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and submitted a memorandum stating that it was highly objectionable on the part of a civil servant to make false allegations without any evidence against the parties.

“To topple a democratically elected government, following means which are not parliamentary or legal or democratic or statutory, would constitute a criminal offence,” the memorandum said.

“If there is any evidence of this illegal collaboration among the political parties and RTC employees to topple the government, the civil servant is duty-bound to provide evidence and is free to initiate legal proceedings,” the BJP leaders said.

“But, to make baseless allegations is against the conduct of service rules. It is amply evident that the civil servant under oath has made a political statement and cast aspersions on a national political party which is ruling the country,” they said.

Mr. Laxman said it was deeply regrettable that IAS officers, who are trained to protect the rule of law and the Constitution, chose to sing to the tunes of their political masters. “It is a clear case where Sunil Sharma, has over-stepped his limits to please his political masters and thereby desecrated the statute and the Constitution,” the memorandum claimed.

For making baseless political allegations, the State BJP sought disciplinary proceedings against Sunil Sharma in a manner that the Civil Servants would be more conscious and responsible in discharging their duties. MLC N. Ramchander Rao, former MP A.P. Jithender Reddy, former minister D.K. Aruna, former MLA C. Ramachandra Reddy and former MLC B. Mohan Reddy were present.