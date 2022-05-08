BJP seeks DGP probe into inter-faith marriage murder

Telangana BJP on Sunday requested Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to direct the TS Government to order an inquiry by the Director General of Police (DGP) into the brutal killing of dalit yourh Billapuram Nagaraju and also to extend financial help to the bereaved family besides a government job.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor at the Raj Bhavan, the BJP leaders led by former MP Vivek Venkatswamy, P. Babu Mohan, Ch. Sambamurthy and others narrated the incident of May 4 when around 9 p.m. at Saroornagar the husband of Syed Ashrin Sultana was killed on the busy road allegedly by her brother and his accomplices.

The incident happened when the wife and husband were on their way home on a two-wheeler. The attackers pounced on Nagaraju when the wife and husband fell from their bike in their bid to escape the attackers, and beat him with rods and other weapons killing him on the spot.

Passersby alerted the police who are said to have taken two of the culprits into custody, while other attackers escaped from the site of incident. This attack is nothing but an ‘honour killing’ by the family members of Mrs. Syed Ashrin Sultana, who are against inter-faith marriage, the party said.

It expressed the fear that police may not take the case to the logical conclusion and may even water it down by filing a case under less stringent sections and also because, other accomplices have not yet been arrested.

They wanted Dr. Soundararajan to see to it that the miscreants get rigorous punishment as per law. Immediate financial help should be given and a member of the family be given a government employment or other aid since sole bread earning member of the family is dead.