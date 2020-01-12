BJP popular in slums, among literate voters

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be popular among aspirants in municipal wards that encompass either slums or colonies inhabited by literate voters in the Adilabad municipality.

In slums, there were more aspirants seeking the saffron party tickets than those seeking nominations from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

This was evident from the list of validly nominated candidates released by the election authorities on Sunday. The list also indicated that hardly any aspirant sought BJP ticket from wards dominated by Muslim voters.

Close race

For instance, in ward number 41, which includes Teachers Colony, a residential area of employees as the name indicates, five persons have filed their nomination on behalf of the BJP, while only two came forward to file their papers on behalf of the ruling TRS.

In ward numbers 7 and 8, spread over the slum area of KRK Colony, four and three aspirants respectively, filed nominations for the BJP while only two each filed on behalf of the ruling party.

In wards 16 and 29, covering the localities of Khanapur and Bokkalguda, the BJP has practically no presence, save the lone nomination from the latter ward.

The TRS, however, has a couple of aspirants filing their papers from each of these wards that are populated predominantly by Muslim voters.