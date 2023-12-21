BJP objects to permission and funds released for Tablighi Jamat congregation

December 21, 2023 03:20 am | Updated 03:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

The BJP has strongly reacted to the State government sanctioning more than ₹2.40 crore for providing basic infrastructure for the three-day Islamic congregation being organised by Tablighi Jamat at Parigi in Vikarabad district from Jan. 6 to 8, on Wednesday.

In a press release, national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar wanted the government immediately withdraw permission for the meeting and accused the organisation of being involved in “forced conversions as well as terror activities.”

The BJP leader urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to take action against the officials involved in giving permission and for taking steps to release funds for the congregation. He wondered if the intelligence and police circles had informed the Chief Minister about the organisation’s “dangerous” activities and the threat they pose to Telangana society and the country at large.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar claimed that the organisation was banned even in Islamic nations like Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and others. These countries had even banished the members of the organisation from entering religious places and prohibited citizens of the respective nations from participating in its activities.

He also alleged that the Tablighi Jamat has been responsible for the spread of COVID during the pandemic outbreak when they held a congregation in Nizamuddin Markaz Bhavan in New Delhi in January 2020. The organisation is planning to host a similar congregation just when the alarming news of a new COVID variant spreading across the world and in the country has come to light, he pointed out.

The Karimnagar MP also questioned the government’s wisdom in releasing funds for the congregation even when it has been claiming that the previous BRS Government had left behind an empty treasury. If the government does not withdraw permissions given, it will have to face dire consequences later on, he warned.