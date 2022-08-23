BJP MLA T. Raja Singh arrested by Hyderabad police 

T. Raja Singh had uploaded a video “as a reaction” to allowing Munawar Faruqui show in Hyderabad

Hyderabad city police on Tuesday arrested BJP legislator from Goshamahal constituency T. Raja Singh for allegedly making controversial statements and outraging religious feelings of a particular religion.

The legislator had uploaded a video on YouTube, allegedly referring to a particular community and to the recently concluded stand-up comedy show by Munawar Faruqui in Hyderabad.

Following the video going viral late Monday, several activists of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeem (AIMIM) started protests in parts of the Old City and demanded his arrest. Midnight protests were also held outside the police commissioner’s office.

And, based on various complaints, the Dabeerpura police have also registered a case against the legislator.

On Tuesday, around 9.30 a.m., a large police force swarmed the house of Mr. Raja Singh, informed him of the case booked against him and took him away in its SUV amid high tension.

A little before the police arrested him, the legislator had released a video from his gym and said he had not said anything wrong in the video. It was just an obvious “reaction to the action” as he had cautioned the Telangana police and the TRS government before allowing Mr. Faruqui’s show in Hyderabad, he said.

“Did I name any gods in the video, or did I even refer to them in any code, like Faruqui vulgarly ridiculed Lord Sri Ram and Seethamma? The ruling TRS is stifling BJP’s voices, I am only fighting for my faith. First dharmam, next politics,” he said, adding that the said video was removed by YouTube and that he would also release another part of it soon.

“How will the police give protection to a person who ridiculed Hindu gods and goddesses? My counter in that video was in the same language as Faruqui’s,” he said.

Tension continued to prevail in the area and the police presence was in large numbers to prevent any untoward incidents. It was learnt that Mr. Raja Singh was taken to a police station on the city outskirts.