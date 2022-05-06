BJP has ruined the country’s economy: KTR

‘Rahul Gandhi can implement the best farmer-friendly practices of Telangana in Congress-ruled States’

IT, Industries and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao wondered how a party (BJP) that has ruined the country’s economy was trying to teach administration to TRS.

In a social media post on Friday made in response to the comments made by BJP national president J.P. Nadda, Mr. Rama Rao said: “Amazed at the audacity of NPA Govt. & its chieftains who’ve destroyed economy, led us to highest unemployment in 45 years, highest inflation in 30 years & highest LPG rate in the world! Have been a colossal failure for India/Telangana; yet come & lecture us on administration”.

In another post on AICC leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the State, he said: “We welcome Rahul Gandhi to a study tour, let him learn the best farmer-friendly practices of Telangana & implement in Congress-ruled failed States”.

In a related social media post, TRS MLC K. Kavitha sought to know from Mr. Gandhi how many times he had raised the issues of Telangana in Parliament, why Congress was silent when TRS was fighting the Union Govt. over uniform paddy procurement policy, national status to irrigation projects, discrimination in establishing educational institutions, releasing pending GST and grants.

She further stated that Telangana had shown the path of comprehensive development to the nation by introducing various schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi, Aarogya Lakshmi, Aasara and many more that continue to benefit people everyday. “As many as 11 States are emulating KCR’s schemes and you are welcome to learn and understand from our State as well,” she said.

In a strong counter, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy wanted to know as to where the TRS leaders were when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was passing the new farm laws and when the TRS government had given an undertaking that parboiled rice would not be supplied in rabi.