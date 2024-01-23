GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP demands action against stone pelters

BJP spokesperson cautions people against the appeasement policy being followed by Congress government

January 23, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP has demanded that the government take stern action against those who had pelted stones and slippers on a ‘Ram Shobha Yatra’ being taken out at Sangareddy on Monday. Party spokesperson N.V. Subash in a statement claimed that some miscreants taking advantage of Congress Party coming to power were trying to create communal trouble.

He accused the government of following the BRS strategy in molly-cuddling Majlis Party leaders as was evident in Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy meeting Majlis MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi in London recently and cautioned the people to be wary about ‘appeasement policy’ being adopted.

In a press conference at the party office, another spokesman P. Kishore Reddy has questioned the government for not declaring a holiday on Monday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had participated in the Ram Temple consecration at Ayodhya.

In another press conference, former MLA and party general secretary M. Raghunandan Rao wanted to know if the BRS party is really committed to giving tickets to the persons who had participate in the separate State agitation after ignoring them when the party was in power. He asked if the party leaders were willing to take a vow at the new Martyrs Memorial on this issue. Mr. Rao has also accused the party of selling MP tickets and questioned if MLC K. Kavita will be given ticket for the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat.

