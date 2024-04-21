GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP candidate for Hyderabad LS seat Madhavi Latha booked for ‘hurtful’ remarks

April 21, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Begum Bazar police of Hyderabad on Sunday booked BJP candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat Madhavi Latha for allegedly outraging the feelings of a particular community during Rama Navami shobha yatra held on Wednesday.

Inspector G. Vijay Kumar said the case was registered based a complaint from Mohd. Irfan, a resident of First Lancer. “He claimed that Ms. Madhavi Latha made hurtful statements during her speech during Rama Navami shobha yatra,” he said.

Based on the complaint, the police booked her under section 295A of the IPC and 125 of the Representation of the People (RP) Act.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.