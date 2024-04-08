GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP-BRS combine trying to undermine me in Kodangal: Revanth

The last person to be a minister from Kodangal was Achyuta Reddy 60 years ago, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said raking up Kodangal pride

April 08, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau,Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who is on a visit to his Kodangal constituency on Monday, said the BJP-BRS combine was working together with the sole intent of undermining him in his constituency and asked people to give them a sound thrashing ensuring at least a 50,000 majority in the constituency in the Parliament elections.

Raking up Kodangal pride, he said with Sonia Gandhi choosing him to head the Congress government in Telangana, Kodangal constituency has shot to national fame. The last person to be a minister from Kodangal was Achyuta Reddy 60 years ago and now he has got the opportunity to develop Kodangal on par with best constituencies in the country.

Reeling out his contribution, he said the Narayanpet-Kodanga Lift Irrigation scheme has been launched with ₹4,000 crore. Similarly, Medical, Engineering, Veterinary, Nursing, Degree and Junior College have been established within four months, he said.

Mr. Reddy targeted Mahabubnagar BJP MP candidate D.K Aruna questioning her contribution to the combined Mahabubnagar district over the last five years. “She is the national vice president of the BJP but could not get national status for the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project. And with what face is she asking for votes now,” he asked.

He said BJP was creating differences between the communities even in a peaceful place like Mahabubnagar and voters should ask Ms. Aruna about the contribution of Mr. Modi to the area despite being the Prime Minister for 10 years.


