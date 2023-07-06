BJP accuses State govt. of handing over 10 acres to Congress

July 06, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeast Region and Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy has accused the BRS government of handing over a “disputed” 10-acre site to the Congress party in Secunderabad Cantonment and later using the same order to allot land to the ruling party even while it claims there is no land to build two-bedroom houses for the poor.

“The government finds land to donate to the political parties but does not find the same to help the poor. It does not want to provide land to set up Science City here and Sainik School in Warangal. Land acquisition is delayed for the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR), Hanamkonda ring road and many railway projects,” he claimed a press conference at the city party office on Thursday.

Flanked by his predecessor and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Mr. Kishan Reddy launched a no-holds-barred attack on the government accusing it of letting loose a reign of terror against the people and the Opposition with the help of the police “playing a partisan role”.

“Telangana is under the clutches of a new Nizam and the BJP will try to free it from the single family rule. KCR regime has totally failed on all fronts and has to be sent packing. Promises made before elections were broken, starting with not making a Dalit as the Chief Minister, loan waiver to farmers, stipend to unemployed, free fertiliser supply, etc,” he said.

The government owed an explanation to the people about why the metro rail line is not built upto Falaknuma and why it had not signed the agreement with the Centre for setting up mega textile park at Warangal. Rural development and education have been neglected with the funding for the latter more than halved to just 6%, he claimed.

Mr. Kishan Reddy decried the “vicious disinformation campaign” about the party by Congress and BRS in the social media to “save the KCR and family”. “Our top leaders have time and again made it clear our objective is to come to power in TS and for that we have to defeat BRS,” he asserted.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar also appealed for a halt to the social media campaign post his ouster as “nothing much is going to happen” with it. He declared that Mr. Kishan Reddy was an “inspiration” for the cadre and had always handled his assigned work with aplomb. “We are buddies,” he said drawing a big smile and a pat from the Minister. Earlier, he received a rousing reception at the airport on arrival from Delhi.