BJP accuses CS of moving to kill RTI Act

Recent order would help erring officials escape clutches of law, says BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday flayed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for its attempts to “kill the Right to Information Act” (RTI) and charged Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar of playing the role of ‘executioner’.

Senior leader G. Narayana Reddy said the recent order issued by the CS to departments would be a ‘death knell’ to the Act and seeking RTI queries clearance from the secretaries of the departments concerned would lead to ‘inordinate delay’ in issuing the replies.

“Mr. Somesh Kumar is providing enough opportunity for the erring officials and public representatives of the ruling party to escape from the clutches of the law through this latest order issued at the behest of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who does not believe in transparency,” he charged in a statement released to the media.

More than 2.5 lakh RTI applications are pending with the public information officers and another 20,000 applications are pending with the appellate authorities. This is because the social activists have been exposing the “failures, misdeeds and corruption” in the last seven years.

Lapses in Dharani portal, corruption in construction and allotment of double bedroom houses, lopsided implementation of various schemes and other misdeeds of the government have been exposed by the RTI activists, he said and said the BJP would not remain ‘silent’ and would drag the CS to the court in this issue.