BITS-Pilani Hyderabad to support India’s first resusable sounding rocket start-up Abyom

BITS Pilani Hyderabad’s Technology Business Incubator (TBI) has announced that it will be lending support to ‘Abyom’, a start-up looking to develop ‘Reignition Liquid Engine’ for building India’s first reusable sounding rocket, on Wednesday.

Abyom, recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), is working on building a liquid propulsion rocket engine and testing system for use on space launch vehicles. The technology will be used to create India's first reusable sounding rocket which will benefit areas such as meteorology, agri-tech data. It can also be used to conduct experiments in atmosphere, said an official release.

“We are happy to be supported by BITS-Pilani Hyderabad’s TBI to revolutionise the journey to explore outer space. We started in 2020 when we were invited by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), to start a venture with the vision of putting India on the world’s indigenous reusable and reliable space launch,” said Founder & CEO Jainul Abedin.

His team's experience comes from its college years when it produced a variety of prototypes and tests, such as the static solid motor tests and parachute ejection tests. Their rockets were launched in the United States for the ‘Space Port America Cup’ to a height of 10,000 ft.

BITS-Pilani Hyderabad Director G. Sundar said the institute has state of art infrastructure such as high performance computing for simulation, petrochemical labs and remote engineering labs to assist in the Abyom’s design and development.

Use of rockets like any other reusable aircraft is going to reduce space debris and also factor in the cost of the space mission. Existing knowledge in supercomputing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, material science, and others has made it more conducive and supportive for the space technology start-up to be more sustainable, said Head TBI BITS Pilani Hyderabad Prashant Sinha in the press statement.