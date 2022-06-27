Bihar officers on training-cum-study tour

The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR) is facilitating a six-day training-cum-study tour of 21 officers of Bihar Administrative Service to Telangana from June 27 to July 2. These officials are currently posted as senior deputy collectors in various districts of Bihar and will learn best practices and innovations in the field of rural governance, municipal administration, revenue management and e-governance.

Delivering the inaugural address, Rural Development Secretary to the Government of India, N. N. Sinha, shared the multidimensional nature of development and stressed to look beyond mere growth. Further, he spoke about India’s development philosophy. He has also shared various rights based legislations such as the MGNREGA, RTI, NFSA, RTE and urged the young officers to work towards effective implementation of these legislations.

Mr. Sinha also highlighted the role of different forms of institutions and organisations such as SHGs, PRIs, NGOs, FPOs and role of information technology in development. As Bihar faces various developmental challenges, Secretary Rural Development exhorted Bihar administrative officials to work towards ensuring rule of law, promote entrepreneurship, address public health challenges and prevent wastage of public money during there long career ahead.

Director General of NIRDPR Dr. G. Narendra Kumar and others were present.