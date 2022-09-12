Bhatti flays Centre on power reforms, freebies

Balka Suman says Maharashtra ryots drawing water from TS after buying land here

Floor leader of Congress in the Assembly M. Bhatti Vikramarka has alleged that the debate in the name of freebies is a conspiracy against the poor as it’s only basic needs such as food, shelter, water and power that are being given to them with subsidy.

Unlike the huge sops given to corporate and business communities including the ₹12 lakh crore NPAs written off by the BJP-led Governmetn at the Centre, the subsidies given to the poor and farming community were very little and also they contribute to the growth of GSDP and GDP, he said while participating in the short discussion on Central Electricity Bill – Ramifications in the Assembly on Monday.

He alleged that the Centre was trying to impose its decisions on States in case of power although it was in the concurrent list. It wants the States to purchase power only from generating companies suggested by it and was planning to hand over the distribution sector developed with public money to the private sector.

After privatising airports, ports, railways, life insurance, banks and public sector undertakings the Centre was trying to sell off the power sector, he said adding that States must be completely independent in power sector as GSDP growth was directly linked to it. It was with Congress concern for upland areas in Telangana that the Centre had made a provision for over 53% of power to it in the reorganisation Act.

He also termed the Centre’s directions to Telangana to pay power dues to Andhra Pradesh violation of the Constitution, federal spirit and dictatorial attitude as the Centre was silent on AP’s dues to Telangana. He also ridiculed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s flare-up on a District Collector in the State during her recent visit seeking to know about the Centre’s share in the subsidised rice.

A Collector’s responsibility was to ensure proper delivery of the benefit and not about Centre’s share in it, Mr. Vikramarka said and faulted the Union Minister for raking up a row for the fair price shop not displaying the photo of the Prime Minister. He demanded that the Centre to stop asset disposal spree.

Initiating the discussion, Balka Suman of TRS alleged that the Centre’s attitude on the concurrent subject of power was vengeful. Mr. Suman and later the Chief Minister explained how small and marginal formers of bordering villages of Maharashtra and Karnataka were purchasing some land in Telangana, availing free power and Rythu Bandhu, sinking borewells and irrigating their lands in their territory as well.

Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala of AIMIM and M. Raghunandan Rao of BJP also spoke as part of the discussion. Mr. Balala requested the Government to lay underground transmission cables in the Old City to prevent outages of power during rains and heavy winds.