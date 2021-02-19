Telangana

Bharatiya Janata Party demands reinstallation of Shivaji statue

Police reinforcements were rushed to Borabanda on Friday evening in the wake of BJP, Bajrang Dal and some other organisations giving a call for reinstallation of a statue of Shivaji near the local bus stop which was removed by GHMC authorities a week ago. Demanding the statue at the same spot, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar addressed a large gathering to mark Shivaji’s birth anniversary. They expressed resolve to go ahead with the installation and name the place `Shivaji Chowk’. The meeting was organised by BJP, Bajrang Dal, VHP, Shiv Sena, Hindu Vahini and Goraksha Samiti.

Mr. Sanjay criticised the government for not organising the Shivaji Jayanti officially.

