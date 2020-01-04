Bhadradri temple decked up for Mukkoti Ekadasi

The precincts of the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple and virtually all public places in Bhadrachalam have come under CCTV surveillance as the police beefed up security measures in the temple-town ahead of Mukkoti Ekadasi falling on January 6.

An elaborate security plan was devised to ensure smooth conduct of the festival on Monday. Around 1,200 police personnel, including 10 DSPs, 30 CIs, and 80 SIs, were drafted for bandobust duty.

This apart, the personnel of the Telangana State Special Police and the CRPF would be deployed at strategic locations in the temple-town, sources said.

A team of officials, including Bhadrachalam Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer V P Gautham, Bhadrachalam Sub-Collector Bhavesh Mishra, and Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandra visited the bathing ghats late on Saturday afternoon.

The team reviewed the arrangements for Teppotsavam to be held on the Godavari on Sunday evening.

The temple in Bhadrachalam was colourfully illuminated with rows of decorative lights in connection with the Mukkoti Ekadasi festivities.