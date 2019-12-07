Telangana

Best performing villages under Palle Pragathi to get priority

Proposals sought for cremation grounds, dumping yards, CC roads

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has said that steps are being taken by the government to construct cremation grounds and dumping yards under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MNREGS) scheme.

He said that the villages which were selected as the best in the implementation of Palle Pragathi — 30-day action plan — would be given priority in the sanction of MNREGS works. New gram panchayats will get buildings in phases.

The Panchayat Raj Minister held a review meeting on the implementation of employment guarantee schemes with the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj engineering officials at his office here on Saturday. There was sanction for ₹1,200 crore under the material component for this year and proposals should be prepared for the remaining funds after the works taken up so far and disbursements under the Haritha Haram, he said.

Proposals should be prepared for cremation/burial grounds, dumping yards, CC roads and other needed works. Chief Minister said priority should be given to villages that put in best performance in the sanction of works. Every village should have a cremation/burial ground and a CC road and all the proposed works should get sanction before January-end, he told the officials. New panchayats should be given priority in the proposals and also sanctions be given to only those proposals that have land available for the works, he said.

Mr. Dayakar Rao told the officials to sanction RGSA buildings to villages that performed well in Palle Pragathi programme. PR&RD Principal Secretary Vikas Raj, Commisisoner M. Raghunandan Rao and PR Engineering in Chief Satyanarayana Reddy and others attended the meeting.

