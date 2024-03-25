GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Be wary about buying land in Pet Basheerabad: Journalists Housing Society to public

March 25, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists MAC Housing Society has cautioned the public about some unscrupulous elements attempting to sell land in Sy No. 25/2 of Pet Basheerabad Village, Qutbullapur mandal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The society, in a statement, said the entire extent of land in the above survey number belonged to the State government and 38 acres of it, adjacent to St. Anns School and Pet Basheerabad police station, were allotted to the society through G.O. Ms No. 424 on March 25, 2008.

The land is being kept in the safe custody of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority since 2005. The school and police station also fall in the same Sy No. 25/2 of Pet Basheerabad Village.

The society said that the Supreme Court had directed the State government to hand over the possession of 38 acres in 25/2 of Pet Basheerabad Village to the Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists MAC Housing Society and the proposal was in process.

However, some people, claiming to be owners of the land, have been trying to sell the land though they did not possess any title over the land. They also lost title suits against the State government in competent courts.

Such individuals have been resorting to gross abuse of judicial process and indulging in multiple rounds of litigation, concealing facts about the adverse orders pronounced in earlier rounds of litigation.

The society further said the Civil Court, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, in 2011, categorically said the claimants of land failed to establish possession and title over the suit schedule property or that the land originally belonged to Sahidjadi Basheerunnisa Begum.

Similarly, in WA 485 of 2008, the High Court dismissed the plea of Mir Sabith Ali Khan and others, who claimed ownership of the land. The society requested Revenue and HMDA authorities to take stern action against people who encroached on part of the land and those trying to sell the land.

