BDL’s fresh initiatives

Stone laid for High Temperature Carbon Composite manufacturing facility

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued the ‘Expression of Interest’ for indigenized components and sub-assemblies of anti-tank guided missiles and underwater weapons by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), which were being imported, at a virtual event held at New Delhi in the presence of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Secretary (Defence Production) Raj Kumar, senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and CMD BDL Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd) on Friday.

In a separate event, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, G. Satheesh Reddy laid the foundation for establishing High Temperature Carbon Composite manufacturing facility (HTCC) to come up at the Ibrahimpatnam unit of BDL.

Director General (M&SS), DRDO, MSR Prasad, ASL director MRM Babu, HTCC director K. H. Sinnur were among the dignitaries present on the occasion along with BDL CMD and other senior officials. The facility is being established for manufacturing ‘critical components for future missiles with supersonic or higher velocities’ which will help the country become ‘Atmanirbhar’ in this technology area, a press release said.