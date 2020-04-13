Head cashier of a bank killed in road mishap near Karimnagar

The head cashier of a bank was killed in a road accident after he lost control of the car he was driving and hit a tree between Chenjarla and Gattududdenapalli villages of Manakondur mandal on Monday.

On the spot death

Police sources said Boddu Shankar (50), was working as a head cashier at the Union Bank of India (UBI)’s Shanigaram branch in Kamalapur mandal. A resident of Karimnagar town, he was on his way to the bank in his car. After crossing Manakondur mandal headquarters, he lost control and hit to a tree. Mr. Shankar died on the spot.

Police rushed to the scene and shifted the body for post mortem at the headquarters hospital in Karimnagar town.

Banking services delayed

Services were delayed at the UBI Shanigaram branch as the locker keys were with the deceased cashier. After the bank officials consulted the police, the keys were handed over to them and banking activities were resumed, which were closed for the last three days due to holidays.

According to information, Mr. Shankar is survived by his wife and two children.