Bandi wants paddy procurement to be expedited

TS BJP chief addresses another open letter to Chief Minister

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday writing another ‘open latter’ to the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has demanded that the TRS Government immediately start paddy procurement as it has been already a fortnight since the Cabinet deided to buy “every grain” of paddy and farmers have been getting restless over the delays..

“Many farmers have brought to my notice the difficulties they were facing as sufficient purchasing centers have not been opened. Of the 71 purchasing centers to be set up in Gadwal in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, only two were opened. Similarly, 19 out of 225 centers were opened in Vanaparthi and only 70 out of 91 centers in Narayanapet. Of the 7,000 centers to be set up across the state, only 2,500 have been opened,” he said.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar,who is on his second stage of the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ on the 17th day, pointed out that the state government was committed to buying 60 lakh tonnes of grain but only 2 lakh tonnes was procured so far, therefore the urgent need is to open more procurement centres and install sufficient infrastructure like fork lifts, sacks, labour and ensure prompt payments in each of those.

“This has to be expedited as there is the danger of the paddy lying in the open getting wet. When the Central Government is paying for the procurement process and for conversion into raw rice, there is no need for any slackness from the State government side. Our party will stand by the farmers till the State government buys every grain and pays the dues to them,” he said., in his communication.

