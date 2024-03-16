GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bandi Sanjay thanks Prime Minister for allocating Rs 107 crore under CRIF for Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency

March 16, 2024 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocating ₹850 crore under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for vital road infrastructure development in Telangana.

In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Sanjay said, “Special thanks for allocating ₹107 crore for the construction of crucial roads in my Parliamentary constituency.”

These funds were allocated for expansion of the single road from Ganneruvaram to Bejjanki to a double-lane covering 23 km, with an outlay of ₹32 crores, construction of a road from Antakkapeta to Kothakonda, spanning 10 km, at a cost of ₹25 crore, construction of a 11.7 km road from Mallial to Nookapalli with an outlay of ₹25 crore and construction of a 11.5 km road from Husnabad to Ramavaram at a cost of ₹25 crore.

“I appreciate the cooperation of the Telangana government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy unlike the previous BRS government,” he added.

