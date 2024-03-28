Bandi Sanjay demands action against persons responsible for Chengicherla clash

March 28, 2024 03:16 am | Updated 03:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded that the Government take action against the perpetrators responsible for the communal clashes in Chengicherla during a religious procession on Thursday.

Talking to the media after visiting the clash site and interacting with some of the affected families, the BJP leader called for suspension of the police officials who had allegedly roughened up a section of the people. He wanted the Government to ensure justice to the injured and provide adequate protection to the families.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar questioned the police role during the clash and alleged that they had been partisan arrested just five persons responsible for their alleged role in attacking a section of people with weapons. “Is it secularism if cases are booked against those who were at the receiving end leaving those who resorted to violence against women scot-free,” he asked.

The BJP leader asked the Government if “minority declaration” meant “attacking the majority community people”. He further alleged that there was no safety or protection for the majority community after the Congress came to power in the State. The Government was denying religious rights being given to the minorities to the other communities whether it was in worship or celebrating festivals, he alleged.

Earlier, Mr. Sanjay Kumar had objected to the police barricades on his arrival with a big band of party workers. “Is this place a prohibited area? Are we in Pakistan or Bangladesh? The victims are all poor people, why are you obstructing those trying to help them with food and shelter?” he asked the police, amid slogan shouting.

After much pushing and shoving, he was allowed to meet some of the families. “The media should highlight what has happened here. This is akin to the Emergency days and the Nizam rule. Anti-social elements have infiltrated this area and took part in the violent raids,” he added.