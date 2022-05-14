Bandi is enough to throw out KCR: Amit Shah

‘Every grain of paddy will be procured when BJP comes to power’

Making light of the perceived strength of the TRS government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay can single-handedly throw out the TRS government and there was no need for the Central BJP leaders to enter the scene.

Praising Mr. Sanjay’s padayatra in simmering heat, he said he had been watching the response and it reflected people’s desire for a change in the government.

“This yatra is not to bring BJP to power or throw out KCR but to fulfill the aspirations of youngsters who were let down by the TRS after making huge promises in the separate state agitation. This yatra is to change the people who believe in family rule or those with Razakar mindset,” he said.

Rebutting KCR’s efforts to blame the Centre on paddy procurement, he said every grain of parboiled rice would be procured when the BJP came to power. “It is the responsibility of the states to procure all the crops. And if you can’t procure you better resign and go. We will procure every grain after coming to power,” he said asking the TRS not to blame the BJP to cover up its inefficiency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a friend of farmers and that was why 11 crore small farmers got ₹6,000 every year as crop support. The BJP had also increased the MSP of all the crops after it came to power.

Mr. Shah accused KCR of using the Centre’s funds to promote himself and said the recent ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi” programme for improvement in school infrastructure was also funded by the Centre. “Centre has given ₹ 18,000 crores under MNREGA and KCR was using that money for Haritha Haram programme.”

The Home Minister also warned that the Centre would not tolerate the killing of BJP activists and said those responsible for the suicide of Sai Ganesh in Khammam will not be spared. Earlier, Mr. Shah inaugurated the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory within the Central Forensic Science Laboratory campus at Ramanthapur. The new facility was expected to aid higher conviction rate in crime.