Band of cricket lovers in Telangana to mark 11 years of philanthropy

April 04, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - WARANGAL

In a country where cricket transcends being a mere sport, uniting over a billion people across diverse regions and backgrounds, inspiration often emerges from unexpected quarters.

For Sulakshya Seva Samithi, a voluntary organisation of 150 cricket lovers now residing in various corners of the globe, the ethos of cricket and its emphasis on teamwork ignited a passion for societal contribution.

Sulakshya Seva Samithi began in 2013 when Santosh Manduva, a cricket enthusiast, started making contributions to social welfare. Soon, like-minded individuals joined him in the noble deed. The organisation is going to celebrate its 11th anniversary on April 9, on the occasion of Ugadi (Telugu New Year).

The NGO’s initiatives span a wide spectrum, from adopting government schools and establishing libraries to providing financial aid to the underprivileged. Educational support, including essentials such as uniforms and stationery; health camps; tree plantation drives; distribution of clay Ganesh idols; and awareness sessions on civic issues are among their varied endeavours. They also extend a helping hand to the homeless by distributing blankets and organising recreational outings for orphaned children.

Recognised by the Telangana government in 2014 and 2016, founder Santosh Manduva and team have garnered praise from numerous quarters, including fellow service organisations and institutions.

Reflecting on the journey, Mr. Manduva expresses gratitude for the support, emphasising the profound impact of their efforts on beneficiaries and the enduring motivation derived from societal acknowledgment. Kaushik Bhupathi, the organisation’s general secretary, outlines their vision for the future: to continue uplifting lives through education, empowerment and enlightenment.

Amid the trials of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sulakshya Seva Samithi demonstrated unwavering resolve, providing aid to thousands despite the risks involved, as recounted by Kodam Vinay, a documentarian. Shiva Sampath, an active member residing in the U.S., underscores the organisation’s role as a conduit for fulfilling a shared desire to contribute to their homeland.

For Sai Kiran Vangala, another core member, the essence of their work lies in the simple yet profound acts of compassion and connection, which bring solace to those in need while enriching the givers with immeasurable fulfilment.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Kakatiya University (KU) V. Gopal Reddy lauded the services of this NGO many a time. He was actively engaged in the organisation’s seminars and campaigns.

Mr. Manduva is also very much active on questioning the government machinery on various civic issues using social media platforms and resolving the issues of citizens.