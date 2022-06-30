Ban on single-use plastic from July 1

Single-use plastic includes plastic plates, cups etc. which add to trash and pollute the environment. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH H S

Minister for Environment and Forests A. Indrakaran Reddy said the State government would come up with special action plan for strict implementation of the ban on single use plastic as directed by the Centre.

The ban will come into force from July 1, and enforced through the Telangana State Pollution Control Board. The Board will take measures to scuttle down supply of the raw material for single use plastic, and reduce demand for the products, besides encouraging alternatives and spreading awareness among public, urban local bodies, and district administration.

In order to effectively implement the ban and incentivise the alternatives, Central Pollution Control Board issues one-time certificate for production of compostable plastic articles.

Workshops will be held with the help of Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology, National MSME training institute, Plastic Manufacturing Association, and other industrial associations to suggest alternatives to the single-use plastic. An online app SU-CPCB has been brought into use for reporting the use of banned products.

The articles in the prohibited list include earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, decorative thermocol, plastic plates, cups, glasses, forks, knives, spoons and straws, plastic invitations, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners with less than 100 microns of thickness, and plastic stirrers.