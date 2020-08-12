’Baahubali’ director S.S. Rajamouli, family test negative for COVID-19

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli on Wednesday said he and his family members have tested negative for coronavirus, two weeks after completing quarantine at home.
The director, best known for his epic fantasy hit Baahubali series, had revealed on July 29 that they underwent the test for COVID-19 after developing mild fever.
In a Twitter update today, Rajamouli, 46, said the family will now wait for three weeks to check if they can donate plasma as advised by doctors.
“Completed two weeks of quarantine! No symptoms. Tested just for the sake of it. It is negative for all of us. Doctor said we need to wait three weeks from now to see if we’ve developed enough antibodies for plasma donation,” the director wrote.
Before the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown was announced in March, Rajamouli was working on his upcoming period action drama Rise Roar Revolt.
The Telugu film, featuring top stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr in the lead, is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century.
