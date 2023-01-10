HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

B Shafiullah appointed the new CEO of Waqf Board

He will hold full additional charge as Director Minorities Welfare

January 10, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Ending weeks of speculation, the Telangana government on Tuesday appointed B. Shafiullah, an Indian Forest Services officer, as the Chief Executive Officer of the Telangana State Waqf Board.

The move comes after Shahnawaz Qasim was transferred as Inspector General of Police multizone II.

Interestingly, Mr. Shafiullah, who is Secretary of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society, will hold full additional charge as CEO as well as Director Minorities Welfare.

He will also hold full additional charge as Director of the Urdu Academy and Director of the Telangana State Minorities Study Circle.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.