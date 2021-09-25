MLA M. Padma Devender Reddy spoke on patriotism and respect for elders and parents during the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ held at the district headquarters on Saturday.

She stressed on the importance of non-violence and said that even Telangana was achieved through that.

The programme was jointly organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra and District Youth and Sports departments.

As part of the programme, a 75-metre national flag was carried in the 2K run with placards of 75 freedom fighters in which students and NCC cadets took part.