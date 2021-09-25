Telangana

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

MLA M. Padma Devender Reddy spoke on patriotism and respect for elders and parents during the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ held at the district headquarters on Saturday.

She stressed on the importance of non-violence and said that even Telangana was achieved through that.

The programme was jointly organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra and District Youth and Sports departments.

As part of the programme, a 75-metre national flag was carried in the 2K run with placards of 75 freedom fighters in which students and NCC cadets took part.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 25, 2021 11:16:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/azadi-ka-amrit-mahotsav/article36674416.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY