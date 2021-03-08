Governor to attend event at Warangal

The State government has decided to celebrate the nationwide ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence in a befitting manner as per the schedule drawn by the Centre over 75 weeks from March 12 to August 15.

After attending a video conference addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who headed the national committee for the celebrations, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced allocation of ₹ 25 crore for the fete in the State at a meeting with senior officials.

He also constituted an organising committee headed by Advisor to government (Culture) K.V. Ramanachari which will include as members secretaries of General Administration Department, Finance, Cultural Affairs, Municipal Administration, Panchayatraj and Education, Director of Municipal Administration and Commissioner of Panchayatraj.

Mr. Rao issued directions to the officials on proceeding with the programme. It will start with inaugural programmes at Public Gardens in Hyderabad and Police Ground at Warangal on March 12. He will himself be the chief guest for the event in Hyderabad and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Warangal. Hoisting of national flag, marchpast by police contingents and release of balloons in air will form part of cultural performances with a national fervour on the occasion.

The celebrations should be held in a festive atmosphere. Tall flags like the one at Sanjeevaiah Park here should be installed at 75 important centres across Telangana. Essay writing, elocution and painting competitions with the theme of nationalism and kavi sammelan should be conducted.