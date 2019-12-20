Awareness programme for boys to curb crimes against women

In the wake of rising crimes against women in the State, the Ramagundam Commissionerate of Police organised a novel programme called “Save the boys - Save the youth” to make them aware of it. Boys were asked to not get involved in such crimes and hamper their bright future.

An awareness programme was organised at the Godavarikhani coal belt on Friday, where police spoke of the punishment if one was found guilty of crimes against women, including life imprisonment and even capital punishment if the case was registered under Nirbhaya Act.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V. Satyanarayana said that they had conducted several programmes for the empowerment of girls and women to curb crimes. Women were taught to dial 100, carry pepper spray, learn martial arts and approach SHE Teams. “This is a unique programme where police are educating boys about the severe punishment if they are found involved in crime against women”, he said.

“If a case is registered under POSCO Act, the accused would undergo life imprisonment and if a case was registered under Nirbhaya Act, he would be hanged to death”, he informed. “If boys are involved in ragging or petty cases, they might lose out on a bright career and cannot secure employment in government and private sectors,” he warned.

Informing that police have been dealing firmly against people involved in open consumption of liquor and causing nuisance in the district, he said that they were conducting “Operation Chabutra” (night patrolling) and arresting youths found holding meetings and parties late in the night in residential areas and causing nuisance. He also asked parents to focus on their sons’ education and career by according some time every day.

Zilla Parishad chairman Putta Madhukar appreciated the Ramagundam Commissionerate of Police for taking this initiative. Peddapalli DCP P Ravinder, Addl DCP (admn) Asho Kumar, additional DCP commandant Sanjeev, Godavarikhani ACP Umender, Godavarikhani One town inspector P Ramesh, Two town inspector Venkateshwarlu, Manthani inspector Mahender and others were also present.