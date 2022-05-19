Award for RGIA

GMR Hyderabad International Airport has won the silver award in the Airports Council International’s (ACI) Green Airports Recognition 2022 programme in the 15-50 million passengers per annum (MPPA) category in the Asia Pacific region for its efficient carbon management process for the fifth consecutive year.

The airport initiatives inlcude Green buildings, renewable energy use, energy conservation, eco-friendly refrigerants usage, fuel conservation, fuel and energy-efficient airport operations, green belt development, carbon sinking GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions management and carbon neutrality, said a press release.